Myers (knee) won't undergo surgery and will instead opt for a plan that involves rest and rehab, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers was optimistic that his right knee injury wouldn't require a procedure, and doctors officially recommended that he'll be able to rest and rehab over the next few weeks while his knee improves. The Padres said that the 31-year-old could have a rehab timetable as short as 3-to-4 weeks, but the outfielder will be deliberate in his recovery process to prevent any setbacks. However, Myers is hopeful that he'll be able to return to the field in under six weeks.