Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Bogaerts has doubled his homer total for the year from two to four by going deep in each of the last two games. Prior to the power uptick, he endured an 0-for-15 slump over four contests. The veteran infielder is still battling inconsistency with a .212/.264/.318 slash line, 13 RBI, 23 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles through 182 plate appearances this season. He's never posted an OPS lower than .659 in a full campaign, and there's plenty of time for Bogaerts to turn things around in 2024.