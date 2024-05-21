Bogaerts (shoulder) is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.

It's no surprise, of course, after Bogaerts suffered a left shoulder injury in the first game of Monday's doubleheader in Atlanta. Initial testing indicated that Bogaerts avoided a dislocation and might not need a stint on the injured list, but he and the Padres are still awaiting the results of other tests. Luis Arraez will handle second base Tuesday and Donovan Solano will be the designated hitter.