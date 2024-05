Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sundays 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

Bogaerts gave the Padres some extra breathing room with a solo shot off Gus Varland in the fifth. The long ball was his first since April 21, his first RBI since April 25 and his first hit in 17 at-bats since May 6. Bogaerts is still searching for a spark offensively this season, as he's slashing just .211/.264/.301 with three homers, 12 RBI, 22 runs and a 12:36 BB:K in 178 plate appearances.