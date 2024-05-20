Bogaerts had preliminary imaging on his left shoulder come back negative Monday, though the Padres are awaiting additional test results, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribunereports.
The veteran infielder exited Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader after he suffered the injury while making a diving stop at second base. Bogaerts likely won't be available for Monday's nightcap, but he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
