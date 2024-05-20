Share Video

Link copied!

Bogaerts had preliminary imaging on his left shoulder come back negative Monday, though the Padres are awaiting additional test results, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribunereports.

The veteran infielder exited Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader after he suffered the injury while making a diving stop at second base. Bogaerts likely won't be available for Monday's nightcap, but he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.

More News