The Padres placed Bogaerts on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured left shoulder.

Bogaerts suffered the injury on an awkward dive Monday in Atlanta. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the infielder doesn't appear to be dealing with any damage to his labrum and will avoid surgery, but he'll need significant down time for the shoulder to heal. Bogaerts intends to play again this season, perhaps by the latter part of the summer. With Bogaerts out indefinitely, Luis Arraez is likely to move off designated hitter and see more consistent playing time at second base.