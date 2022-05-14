Darvish didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-6 win over Atlanta, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

The right-handed exited the game after 99 pitches (67 strikes) on the hook for his second loss of the year, but a rally by the Padres in the top of the seventh erased Darvish as the pitcher of record. The outing snapped a streak of four straight quality starts for the 35-year-old, and Darvish will carry a 4.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB through 39 innings into his next outing.