Matsui earned a hold against Atlanta on Friday, walking one batter and striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Matsui was called upon with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning with the trying run at the plate, and he struck out Michael Harris II to end the frame. The lefty reliever then struck out Orlando Arcia to begin the seventh before walking Adam Duvall, which got him the hook. Interestingly, usual closer Robert Suarez was deployed in a high-leverage spot in the eighth frame Friday, but Matsui -- who was expected to compete for the ninth-inning role after working mostly as a closer during his 10-year career in Japan -- wasn't available to close since he had already been used. If Suarez (who has been excellent this season) sees more work before the ninth, it's possible Matsui could get an occasional save chance, though he's struggled in May, allowing four runs on five hits while posting a 6:6 K:BB over 4.2 innings covering six appearances.