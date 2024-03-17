Matsui struck out two batters and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning against Oakland in San Diego's Cactus League finale Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday's outing, Matsui had been sidelined from game action since late February due to back inflammation. He resumed throwing in early March and looked good in his return to Cactus League play Wednesday, and he was included on the Padres' 31-man travel roster to Korea for the season-opening set against the Dodgers that begins Wednesday. Per MLB.com, Matsui is expected to be ready for the Seoul Series, though he may be working in a setup role behind presumed closer Robert Suarez.