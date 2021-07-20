Nola was activated from the COVID-19 injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Yankees.

Nola was supposed to start the final game of the first half but wound up getting scratched due to contact tracing. He'll wind up getting an unplanned two-week break but shouldn't be facing significant restrictions given that he didn't test positive for the virus himself. He'll look to find some consistency at the start of the second half after an up-and-down five-start run prior to the break which saw him strike out eight or more batters four times but also allow six or more runs twice.