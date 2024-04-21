Nola (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk over eight innings to pick up the win Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out seven.

Nola allowed a first-inning two-run homer to Eloy Jimenez but settled in thereafter, allowing just three more baserunners over the next seven innings. This season has been a steady climb for Nola, who struggled in his first start but has worked progressively deeper into each start, culminating with his eight-inning effort Sunday. One concern for Nola moving forward is that he's already allowed six home runs this year after allowing a career-high 32 last season. The veteran righty will take a 3.16 ERA and 1.09 WHIP into his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place during a weekend set in San Diego against the Padres.