Nola (7-11) took the loss Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out eight.

Nola gave up solo home runs to Brice Turang and Christian Yelich in the first two innings before William Contreras tacked on two more runs with a two-out single in the third. Nola had been rolling coming into Wednesday's contest -- he held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his previous eight outings, posting a 1.86 ERA across 48.1 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander will likely finish the regular season with a 4.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 177:59 K:BB across 32 starts (174.1 innings).