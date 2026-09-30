Nola is likely to start a potential Game 3 of the wild-card series against Atlanta on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Zack Wheeler will be on three days' rest Thursday and would be available out of the bullpen, but the Phillies are likely to turn to Nola on normal rest first if they're able to force a winner-take-all contest. The 33-year-old Nola was terrific down the stretch of the regular season for Philadelphia, collecting a 2.93 ERA and 61:20 K:BB over 61.1 innings covering 11 starts from Aug. 1 on.