Nola (7-10) tallied the win Thursday against the Mets, striking out four while allowing three hits and three walks in seven scoreless innings.

Nola carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, inducing a staggering 10 groundouts while scattering three hits on the evening. The veteran right-hander is finding his peak form ahead of the postseason for the Phillies, conceding two earned runs or fewer in eight straight starts to produce a 1.86 ERA during that stretch following an abysmal start to the year. He'll take a season 4.49 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 169:58 K:BB over 168.1 innings into his next scheduled outing versus the Brewers.