Nola (7-12) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits in one inning. He did not record a walk or a strikeout.

Working on two days' rest but trying to help his club make the postseason, Nola was jumped for three runs in the first inning before departing. It was a tough regular-season finale for the veteran, though he'll finish the second half with a solid 3.33 ERA over 14 starts since the All-Star break. Overall, he posted a 4.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 177:59 K:BB across 175.1 innings this season and may be an option to start should the Phillies make the playoffs.