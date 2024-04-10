Nola (2-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

The only damage against Nola came via a pair of solo home runs in the second and third innings, as the right-hander picked up his second win and first quality start on the young season. After he was tagged for six earned runs in an Opening-Day loss, Nola's held opponents to just two runs on five hits over 11.2 innings in his subsequent two outings. He'll look for a third straight win in his next start, currently slated as a home matchup with the Rockies early next week.