Nola (1-1) picked up the win Friday, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings and allowing two hits and four walks. He struck out four.

Although Nola collected his first win Friday night, he still looked relatively rusty and lucked out on facing a weak Nationals lineup. His entire pitch arsenal looked diminished as he averaged only 91.1-mph on his fastball, down 1.6-mph from his average velocity in 2023. Nola is tentatively slated to start against the Cardinals on the road in his next outing.