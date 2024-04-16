Nola didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over 7.1 innings against Colorado.

Nola turned in his best start of the season Monday, picking up a second consecutive quality start and surpassing four strikeouts for the first time. The only damage against Nola came in the fifth inning when Michael Toglia clubbed a solo home run. Although Nola owns a 3.47 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP, he's been particularly susceptible to the long ball (1.9 HR/9 in 2024), a trend worth monitoring after giving up 1.5 HR/9 in 2023. Nola's projected to cap off a two-start week Sunday against the White Sox.