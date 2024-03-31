Nola (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Phillies fell 12-4 to Atlanta, coughing up seven runs on 12 hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Five of the hits off Nola went for extra bases, including homers by Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson. The 30-year-old right-hander threw 83 pitches (54 strikes) before exiting, and while it was far from an ideal start to the campaign, Nola has still been one of the most reliable pitchers in the game since emerging as a regular part of the Philadelphia rotation, striking out more than 200 batters in each of his last five full seasons. Nola will look to bounce back against a much less dangerous opponent next weekend on the road against the Nationals.