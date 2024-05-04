Nola did not factor into the decision Friday against the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Both of the Giants' runs came in the second inning on a Thairo Estrada double, though the damage certainly could've been a lot worse -- Nola needed 46 pitches to get through the frame, issuing four walks. The right-hander was ultimately pulled after throwing 89 pitches. Nola, who'd gone eight innings in each of his previous two starts, is 4-1 on the season with a 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across seven outings (43.1 innings). Nola's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Marlins in his next start.