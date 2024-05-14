Nola (5-2) earned the win, allowing just four hits over nine shutout innings Tuesday against the Mets. He struck out eight.

Nola was dominant Tuesday, holding the Mets without a baserunner until the sixth inning en route to the fourth complete-game shutout of his career. It's certainly an encouraging outing for Nola, after he'd posted a subpar 5.59 ERA over his previous two starts (9.2 innings). The 30-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.10 on the season with a 1.09 WHIP and 55:15 K:BB through nine outings (58 innings). Nola's currently in line to make a second start this week Sunday at home versus the Nationals.