Nola allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Saturday.

Nola turned in his third straight quality start, which was his seventh such outing this year. He left the game on the hook for the loss, but the Phillies rallied ahead in the ninth inning. Nola has allowed six runs (four earned) over his last 22 innings, giving him a 3.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB through 71 innings across 11 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Cardinals.