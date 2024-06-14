Nola (8-3) took the loss to the Red Sox on Thursday, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Nola had two disastrous innings, allowing four runs in both the second and fourth. The fourth inning was especially rough, as he surrendered a three-run homer to Tyler O'Neill and was unable to complete the frame. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the eight earned runs allowed by Nola tied a career high, and his season ERA climbed from 2.77 to 3.48. Despite the rise in ERA, Nola had previously rattled off five consecutive quality starts and owns a 1.08 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB in 14 outings. He will look to rebound next Tuesday in a home matchup with the Padres.