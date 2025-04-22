Nola (0-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Mets.

Nola gave up a leadoff homer to Francisco Lindor and a solo shot to Jesse Winker in the second inning. Nola didn't run into any more trouble until the seventh inning when he put two runners on base and was charged with both runs after being removed from the contest. It was his longest outing of the year and just the second time he completed at least six frames. Nola has produced an unsightly 6.43 ERA with a 31:11 K:BB through 28 innings. He's currently lined up for a road start against the Cubs this weekend.