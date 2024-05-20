Nola (6-2) picked up the win Sunday against the Nationals, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks across seven innings. He struck out five.

Nola completed at least seven innings for the fifth time in his last seven starts -- including a complete game shutout in his last appearance. Although the 31-year-old generated a quality start he struggled with the long ball, as he allowed a two-run homer to Eddie Rosario in the fourth and a solo home run to Jesse Winker in the fifth. Nola hadn't yielded a homer in three straight starts before Sunday. He's lined up for a trip to Coors Field for a start next Saturday.