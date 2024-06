Nola (8-2) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering two hits over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Brewers. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander was dominant as he delivered his fourth straight quality start and eighth of the season, firing 68 of 93 pitches for strikes. Nola will take a 2.77 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 76:22 K:BB through 84.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Boston.