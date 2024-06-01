Nola (7-2) earned the win Friday over the Cardinals, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was another strong outing from Nola, who held St. Louis to a pair of solo home runs in a winning effort. The 30-year-old right-hander has held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last four outings. Nola's ERA now sits at 3.03 on the year with a 1.03 WHIP and 71:22 K:BB across 12 starts (77.1 innings). He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Brewers.