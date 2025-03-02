Nola struck out two and allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the right-hander was focused on commanding his fastball and changeup and completely avoided using his knuckle-curve, which was his highest-usage pitch last year at 32.9 percent. Opposing batters hit .279 against his changeup in 2024, and turning that into a more reliable offering could help him improve upon the 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 197:50 K:BB he posted across 33 regular-season starts last season.