Nola (4-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing four runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Nola held Toronto to one run through his first five innings before he started to unravel in the sixth, allowing hits to three of the first four batters in the frame as he was ultimately charged with three more runs. It's the first loss since for Nola since his first start of the year on March 30. His ERA now sits at 3.72 with a 1.20 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across eight outings (49 innings) this season. Nola will look to get back in the win column in his next start, currently slated for early next week against the Mets.