Nola did not factor in the decision against Washington on Saturday despite pitching eight scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Nola didn't yield any extra-base hits in the contest, and he allowed only one runner to reach third base. He was in line for the win when he departed after the eighth inning, but Brad Hand blew the save before the Phillies pulled out the victory in the 10th frame. This was Nola's second scoreless eight-inning start over his past three games, and he extended his streak of appearances without a loss to seven. He's compiled a 3.11 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 99:11 K:BB over 89.2 innings on the season.