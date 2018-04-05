Phillies' Aaron Nola: Shaky in second outing

Nola allowed two runs on four hits and four walks across five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday. He struck out four.

Nola struggled with his command early and often Wednesday. After walking Brandon Nimmo to open the game, the 24-year-old caught a little too much of the plate with a curveball resulting in a Yoenis Cespedes two-run homer. He didn't concede another run over the next four innings, though he allowed at least one baserunner in each frame (two hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch). Despite his struggles, it was nice to see manager Gabe Kapler let him throw 87 pitches after prematurely pulling him in the season opener. Nola will look to bounce back in his next start, which is set for Tuesday against the Reds.