Phillies' Aaron Nola: Shaky in second outing
Nola allowed two runs on four hits and four walks across five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday. He struck out four.
Nola struggled with his command early and often Wednesday. After walking Brandon Nimmo to open the game, the 24-year-old caught a little too much of the plate with a curveball resulting in a Yoenis Cespedes two-run homer. He didn't concede another run over the next four innings, though he allowed at least one baserunner in each frame (two hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch). Despite his struggles, it was nice to see manager Gabe Kapler let him throw 87 pitches after prematurely pulling him in the season opener. Nola will look to bounce back in his next start, which is set for Tuesday against the Reds.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Pulled early in first start•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Slated to start Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Ready for season ahead•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes tough-luck loss Monday versus Nationals•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Improves to 8-2 in last 10 at Citizens Bank Park•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans career-high 11 in win•
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...