Nola took the loss Wednesday afternoon after 4.2 innings of work, surrendering six runs on seven hits and zero walks while striking out six during the 8-5 defeat to the Padres in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Nola's offense gave him a 4-0 lead to work with, but a two-run second inning followed by four more runs in the fifth proved enough to knock him out of the game. Nola had gone three straight starts with six innings of scoreless work, but the Padres were able to pile on hits in bunches against the 29-year-old righty. In his lone start against the Padres during the regular season, Nola delivered a one-run, 10-strikeout performance over seven innings, but the new-look Padres offense gave him problems in Game 2. Nola's postseason ERA jumped from 0.00 to 3.16, but he does have 18 strikeouts across 17.1 innings.