Phillies' Adam Haseley: Dealing with hip soreness
Haseley isn't in Friday's lineup against the Reds due to left hip flexor soreness, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies had planned on giving Haseley a start Friday, but he'll be held out after experiencing hip flexor soreness. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward and could have a chance to return for Saturday's clash.
More News
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Not starting Friday•
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Hitless in MLB debut•
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Starting in center field•
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Could be promoted Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Earns promotion to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...