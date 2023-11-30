Haseley elected free agency Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Haseley was DFA'd by the White Sox on Tuesday to make room for Paul DeJong, and Haseley will now be able to choose where he spends the 2024 season. The 27-year-old outfielder spent most of last year with Triple-A Charlotte, slashing .264/.338/.386 across 313 plate appearances, and he should be able to secure at least a minor-league deal elsewhere.