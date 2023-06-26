The White Sox recalled Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Haseley was optioned to Charlotte on May 28 and has since slashed .303/.380/.427 with two homers and 10 RBI across 100 plate appearances. However, his major-league history is less than impressive, and he will likely serve as a bench piece while in Chicago. Jose Rodriguez was optioned to Double-A Birmingham in a corresponding move.

