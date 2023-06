The White Sox optioned Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Four days after being recalled from Triple-A, Haseley will return to the minors without making a plate appearance. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .277/.365/.431 across 156 plate appearances in Charlotte and could return to Chicago as a depth piece if he keeps performing in Triple-A the way he has. Carlos Perez was recalled from Charlotte in a corresponding move.