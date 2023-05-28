Chicago optioned Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Haseley will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Eloy Jimenez (appendectomy), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Tigers. In 39 plate appearance with the big club this season, Haseley slashed .222/.282/.278 with one stolen base.
