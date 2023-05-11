Haseley is starting in right field and batting eighth for the White Sox in Thursday's game versus the Royals.
Gavin Sheets is in the designated hitter spot for this one, opening up right field for Haseley. The 27-year-old is off to an 8-for-22 start during his brief time with the big club in 2023.
