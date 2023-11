Haseley was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Tuesday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Paul DeJong, whose one-year, $1.75 million agreement with Chicago has now been made official. Haseley, 27, slashed just .222/.282/.278 over 39 major-league plate appearances in 2023 and also had underwhelming numbers with Triple-A Charlotte.