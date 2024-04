Bohm went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-1 win against the Pirates on Thursday.

Bohm got the Phillies on the board in the fourth inning with a 407-foot solo blast to center field. The homer was his first of the campaign after he went deep a career-high 20 times last season. Bohm is slashing .267/.365/.422 with eight RBI, four runs, a stolen base and a 7:12 BB:K through 52 plate appearances.