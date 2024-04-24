Bohm went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Reds.

Bohm was the lone Phillie with more than one hit and drove in their lone run Tuesday with a two-out double off Andrew Abbott in the opening frame. The 27-year-old Bohm has now hit safely in seven straight games, going 12-for-26 in that span, while recording multiple hits in four of his last five contests. He's boosted his slash line to .305/.400/.524 with three homers, seven doubles and 19 RBI through his first 95 plate appearances while batting in the middle of a potent Philadelphia lineup.