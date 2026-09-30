Bohm went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run during Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against Atlanta on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old ended the regular season without a home run in his final 21 games and went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the series opener, but he came through in the clutch Wednesday with a 10th-inning homer to break a 3-3 tie. Bohm's .698 OPS over 155 regular-season games this year is the worst since his first full MLB season in 2021, but that performance would be quickly forgotten if he can produce during a playoff run.