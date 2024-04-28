Bohm went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional RBI in a 5-1 win against the Padres on Saturday.

Bohm got Philadelphia off to a quick start with a two-run homer off Dylan Cease in the first inning. The team didn't score again until the fifth frame, and Bohm added two more RBI in that inning on a two-out single. The third baseman has been arguably the league's hottest hitter of late -- he's on an 11-game hitting streak during which he's gone 22-for-43 (.512 average) with three homers, 16 RBI, 10 runs and a 4:5 BB:K.