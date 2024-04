Bohm went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.

Bohm's been on a tear of late. He now has multiple hits in four straight contests while extending his hitting streak to eight games -- he's 16-for-30 with a 1.522 OPS in that span. The 27-year-old Bohm's now slashing .337/.430/.558 with three homers, 21 RBI and 11 runs scored through his first 25 games this season.