Bohm went 1-for-3 with three RBI and a walk in Monday's loss to the Angels.

Bohm knocked a two-run single in the first inning and added an RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth. He's been an RBI machine this season, racking up 10 over his last six games, giving him 29 on the year. He trails only Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna on the RBI leaderboard. Bohm is slashing .364/.439/.607 with 17 extra-base knocks and a 15:19 BB:K through 30 games.