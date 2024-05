Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Bohm (hip) will be reevaluated Sunday, but he doesn't expect the third baseman to miss any starts, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bohm was removed from Saturday's game versus the Giants with right hip flexor tightness, but his exit was considered precautionary and it sounds like he should be fine. The third baseman singled, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs before being lifted from Saturday's tilt.