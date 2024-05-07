site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Absent from Tuesday's lineup
Bohm is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
It's Bohm's first day off since April 15. Kody Clemens will handle third base Tuesday while Bohm grabs a seat.
