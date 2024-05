Bohm departed Saturday's game versus the Giants after the third inning due to right hip tightness, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirery reports.

The Phillies are saying Bohm's removal was precautionary, and it's worth noting they were leading 9-1 at the time and the conditions at Citizens Bank Park were poor following a rain delay. It sounds like it's safe to call Bohm day-to-day, but the team could offer more clarity after the contest.