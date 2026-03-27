Bohm went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Bohm's fantasy value appears to be on the rise right off the bat, as he hit fourth in Philadelphia's Opening Day lineup over other candidates such as Adolis Garcia and J.T. Realmuto. On top of that, Bohm is coming off a torrid spring that saw him bat .310 with three homers, two doubles and 10 RBI across 42 Grapefruit League at-bats to perhaps seize the cleanup role.