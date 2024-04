Bohm went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored Sunday in the Phillies' 8-6 win over the Padres.

Recently elevated into the cleanup spot, Bohm has stayed on a heater at the plate to give the Phillies little reason to think about moving him down in the order. He's now turned in multi-hit efforts in eight of his last 10 games, batting .548 during that stretch to lift his season-long average up to .365, trailing only Mookie Betts (.387) and Will Smith (.367) for tops among qualified hitters.